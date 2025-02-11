Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



LAST Saturday’s round saw a great field of 43 ladies hitting off in fine conditions. We were joined by visitors from Tuggerah Lakes, Bordertown, South Lakes and Horizons Golf Clubs, who enjoyed their round at our fantastic course in Hawks Nest. But it was local golfer Sam Leggatt who finished with the honours with a great score of 69 Nett, with Jo Scott and Carolyn Affleck just one shot behind on a very tight leaderboard.

Results: Saturday 1/2/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Event

A Grade Winners: 1st Sam Leggatt on 69 (best score of the day); 2nd Carolyn Affleck 70; 3rd Ann Syme 74 C/B

B Grade Winners: 1st Jo Scott 70; 2nd Robyn Wade 71; 3rd Roma Bernardin 74 C/B

Place Getters (74 C/B-76 C/B): Kathy Griffiths, Julie Hammond, Di Rumble-Dickson, Gabriella Catanzariti (Tuggerah GC), Denise Sainty, Renea Kerr, Rosarie Mullins, Karen Green, Angela Clipperton and Tanya Sinclair

Gross A Grade: Helen Haynes 83; Gross B Grade: Deb Gardner 101

NTP Hole 10: A Grade Carolyn Affleck

There was no competition for the Tuesday and Thursday Ladies due to Myall Coast Vets Week.

One of the Hawks Nest Ladies Tuesday putting clubs used this break to hold their annual presentation at the Tea Gardens Hotel. 17 ladies enjoyed lunch and laughter in a lovely social event, celebrating the highs and lows of the games played throughout 2024. Like the Paramount Putters featured in last week’s NOTA, our members contribute a weekly fee with an additional 50 cents for each 3 putt, and $1 for a four putt. But this group is a bit ‘hard core’: you have to pay for each bunker you land in as well! A bad day on the golf course can sometimes be very costly, though we all share in the spoils at our annual luncheon.

Chris Simmons won the tiny trophy for the most improved putter, but it was Sue Kovacs and June Biddle who received riotous dishonorable mentions for their tallies. All of the ladies are looking forward to keeping in their pockets their small change on Tuesdays in 2025!

By Dianne BOWES