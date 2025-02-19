Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



THERE was a good field of 35 on Saturday for the Ladies 18 hole round, with visitors from Toukley, Newcastle and Forster Tuncurry Golf Clubs joining our regular players. Just one shot separated the top 2 ladies, with Sue Campton on 37 edging out Sue Hair for the honours today. Dawn Wiggins was happy with her chip in on the 10th, a great start to her round.

Results: Saturday 8/2/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winners: 1st Antje Basson 35; 2nd Maxine Mitchell 31 C/B; 3rd Annie Benton 31 C/B

B Grade Winners: 1st Sue Campton on 37 (best score of the day); 2nd Sue Hair 36; 3rd Roma Bernardin 33

Place Getters (31 C/B-29 C/B): Cheryl Rose, Janet Moore, Deb Gardner, Helen Haynes, Sari McDonald, Di Davis, Kathy McKinnon (Toukley GC), Dianne Bott, Pauline Barham

Tuesday’s round was the February Monthly Medal, and despite the forecast of thunderstorms and rain, conditions remained dry. It was great to see 50 players teeing off in this event, which isn’t everyone’s favourite as it’s a stroke round where every shot counts – no pick-ups or wipes! The suspense in the clubhouse must have been agonizing for Shaz Carter, who sat well clear at the top of the leaderboard. But it was Jo Collins, the last player home, who snatched the win on a countback with 69 C/B. There were just 3 chip ins today, from Sue Kovacs on the 6th, Shaz Carter on the 9th, and Di Rumble-Dickson on the 18th.

Results: Tuesday 11/2/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke/ Monthly Medal Event

A Grade Winners: 1st Suellen Barker on 72 C/B; 2nd Jo Buttrey 72 (Medal Winner); 3rd Kathy Griffiths 73 C/B

B Grade Winners: 1st Jo Collins on 69 C/B (best score of the day); 2nd Sharon Carter 69; 3rd Angela Clipperton 73 C/B

C Grade Winners: 1st Liz Edmonds 72; 2nd Robyn Wade 73; 3rd Elizabeth Patrick 74

Place Getters (73-77 C/B): Annie Benton, Cheryl Rose. Helena Wilton, Fran Henderson, June Biddle, Deb Matheson, Denise Sainty, Ann Syme, Marcia Smith, Di Rumble-Dickson, Di Smith, Sue Kovacs and Sharon Barwick

Gross Winners: A Grade: Suellen Barker 84; B Grade: Sharon Carter 97; C Grade: Liz Edmonds 111

Lady Veterans 9 Hole Stableford

Only 5 starters today: 1st Ann O’Brien 14; 2nd Kate Brown 12; 3rd Pam Gibbs 8

A fantastic field of 60 Lady Vets played in Thursday’s 9 hole round in very pleasant conditions. It was great to welcome Robyn Wade to her first Lady Vets game, and to see Jeanette Kemp, Judy Benson and Deb Dummett back today. Helena Wilton had a lovely round, finishing with 31 nett, with June London not far off on 34 nett. Di Bowes scored the only chip in today from off the back of the green on the 6th hole.

Results: Thursday 13/2/25

Lady Vets 9 Hole Event

1st: Janet Olsen on -12; 2nd Helena Wilton -6; 3rd Marcia Smith -1; 4th Di Lindstrom 0; 5th Colleen Inskip 1; 6th Janet Moore 3

NTP Hole 3: Division 1 Trish Sattler; Div 2 Di Bowes; Div 3 Heather McGuinn

NTP Hole 16: Division 1 Jo Buttrey; Div 2 Helena Wilton; Div 3 Rhonda Dorman

Well played everyone!

The Hawks Nest Lady Golfers were sad to hear of the passing of Lynn Blake, one of our beloved Golden Girls, at the age of 89. Lynn is remembered as a kind, gentle and creative lady who loved her golf. She was a very active woman, who until a few years ago would regularly compete in the 18 hole events. Lynn played beautiful golf, always walking the course and offering kind words of encouragement to newer players as a way of sharing her experience. We extend our sincere condolences to Lynn’s family and friends – she will be sadly missed.

On a happier note, more than 30 Hawks Nest Lady golfers recently joined our recent Club Captain, Jo Buttrey, to help her celebrate a milestone birthday. There was a lot of love and laughter in the room at this golfers’ get together, showing the enduring friendships that are made through belonging to a sports club like Hawks Nest. Happy Birthday, Jo!

By Dianne BOWES

