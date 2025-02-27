Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



ANOTHER great field of 36 ladies teed off in Saturday’s Stableford event.

The early showers cleared away to a warm, humid afternoon so the sea breeze was most welcome.

Also welcome were our visitors from Kurri Kurri, Roseville, Port Macquarie and Toronto Golf Clubs playing in the group today.

Competition was tight at the top of the leaderboard, with only one shot separating the first 5 ladies.

Results: Saturday 15/2/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

A Grade Winners: 1st Denise Sainty on 36 (best score of the day); 2nd Helen Haynes 35 C/B; 3rd Diane Elley (Kurri) 35 C/B

B Grade Winners: 1st Deb Gardner 35; 2nd Carol Maher 34 C/B; 3rd Dawn Wiggins 34 C/B

Place Getters (35 C/B- 32 C/B): Annie Benton, Trish Sattler, Angela Clipperton, Robyn Wade, Marcia Smith, Jo Buttrey, Maxine Mitchell and Sue Hair

NTP Hole 10: A Grade Marcia Smith; B Grade Cheryl Rose

A big field of 52 ladies played in Tuesday’s Stableford round. Conditions were very comfortable as the humidity had cleared, leaving a sparkling summer’s day for some happy golfers. As always, the competition was close at the top of the leaderboard, with Jo Scott just one shot ahead of Sue Kovacs and Angela Clipperton.

Deb Matheson had the Play of the Day when she chipped in from the bunker on the 10th. Deb had taken part in a training session the previous day for the Pennants teams, and credits her success to the coaching of our pro, Andrew McCormack who had the girls practicing that kind of shot. Some other stylish chip-ins came from Tanya Sinclair on the 8th, Sue Campton 18th, Dawn Wiggins 17th, Di Rumble-Dickson 11th, Janet Merryweather 15th, and Ann O’Brien.

Results: Tuesday 18/2/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

A Grade Winners: 1st Sue Kovacs on 37; 2nd Annie Benton 36; 3rd Maxine Mitchell 34

B Grade Winners: 1st Angela Clipperton 37; 2nd Dawn Wiggins 34 C/B; 3rd Lorraine Bragg 34

C Grade Winners: 1st Jo Scott 38 (best score of the day); 2nd June Martin 34; 3rd Ann O’Brien 32 C/B

Place Getters (33-30 C/B): Liz Ross, Sue Campton, Pauline Barham, Tanya Sinclair, Robyn Richardson, Karen Brennan, Heather McGuinn, Robyn Wade, Jeanette Patfield, Cheryl Foster, Jo Collins and Deb Matheson

NTP Hole 5: B Grade Sue Forde; C Grade Jo Scott

Tuesday Lady Vets 9 Hole Competition

The pleasant conditions brought out a bigger field of 11 players today, which was great to see.

Results: 1st Sue Nicholson on 20 C/B; 2nd Jeanette Kemp 20; 3rd Rhonda Dorman 18; 4th Robyn West 16

The heat and humidity returned on Thursday for the Lady Vets competition, but a great field of 53 ladies played in this round. Sue Forde and Karen Serhan both had strong games, with Sue taking the overall win with her bonus points. But the Play of the Day belonged to Karen: after her long tee shot landed beside the left bunker at the back of the 10th hole, she chipped over the bunker, hit the flag and the ball dropped straight in for an excellent birdie 2. Another success story coming shortly after a chipping lesson with Andrew! Form a queue ladies, he’s going to be busy.

Results: Thursday 20/2/25

Lady Vets 9 Hole Event

1st Sue Forde on -5; 2nd Marcia Smith -3; 3rd Pat Dodd 3; 4th Helena Wilton 4; 5th Trish Sattler 6

NTP Hole 3: Division 1 Tanya Sinclair; Div 2 Di Rumble-Dickson; Div 3 Marlene Stokes

NTP Hole 16: Division 2 Pauline Barham; Div 3 Ann O’Brien

Guess who? (don’t sue): Which of our ladies took 14 shots to get out of a bunker today? The rest of her game must have been fabulous as she still won a voucher!

Another great week of golf for the Hawks Nest Ladies – well played everyone.

By Dianne BOWES

