Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



SATURDAY was another spectacular summer day, and saw 35 ladies out on the course for a Stableford event.

Our visitors today came from Kurri, Asquith, and The Australian Golf Club in Sydney.

Angela Clipperton obviously found the conditions to her liking, blitzing the field with 42 points.

She finished 4 shots clear of Helen Haynes, who was 2 shots ahead of Roma Bernardin.

Results: Saturday 22/2/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

A Grade Winners: 1st Helen Haynes on 38; 2nd Sari McDonald 34 C/B; 3rd Deb Matheson 34

B Grade Winners: 1st Angela Clipperton on 42 (best score of the day); 2nd Roma Bernardin 36 C/B; 3rd Dawn Wiggins 36

Place Getters (33C/B – 30): Tracey Browne, Marcia Smith, Cheryl Foster, Liz Ross, Diane Elley (Kurri GC), Robyn Deppi, Julie Williams, Trish Sattler

NTP Hole 10: B Grade Jo Scott

Tuesday’s 2 Person Ambrose attracted a great field of 60 ladies, who endured very hot and humid conditions which tested everybody. But the game was played in good spirit, with some excellent individual plays boosting the fortunes of some of our pairs.

Visitor Thora-Lou Smith from Bulahdelah had a great game, which included 2 birdies, on her way to 3rd place with partner, Elsa Jones.

Carolyn Affleck chipped in for birdie on the 2nd on her way to 1st place with her partner, Rhona Smallcombe.

Also chipping in on the 2nd hole was Pauline Barham, from 20 metres out to the delight of her partner, Maxine Mitchell. Marg Miller chipped in on the 9th, and Judy Gilbert scored her first ever chip in on the 8th hole.

Well played!

Results: Tuesday 25/2/25

Ladies 2 Person Ambrose

1st: Rhona Smallcombe & Carolyn Affleck on 71.5; 2nd Kathy Griffiths & Kathy Jones 72 C/B; 3rd Elsa Jones & Thora-Lou Smith 72

Place Getters (72.5 – 74.5): Fulvia Franceschi & Sonia Buraschi (Merewether GC); Dianne Bott & Annie Benton; Maxine Mitchell & Pauline Barham; Dale McClure & Janet Olsen; Liz Edmonds & Jo Buttrey; Evelyn Potts & Sari McDonald; Deb Matheson & Angela Clipperton

Lady Vets 9 Hole Competition

A small field of 6 players teed off today, perhaps because the conditions were uncomfortably hot and humid.

Results: 1st Jeanette Kemp 15; 2nd Sally McDougal 13; 3rd Kate Brown 7

Thursday was again hot and humid until the sea breeze kicked in later in the morning. There were 45 ladies competing in today’s Lady Vets 9 hole event, with some great scores carded. Jo Scott (32) and Karen Serhan (34) each had 3 pars in their rounds, and it was lovely to see Di Russell in the winner’s circle with her round of 34. Dawn Gough scored a great birdie on the 10th hole, and chip-ins were scored by Karen Serhan (2nd hole from 40 metres out!), Julie Freeland (4th) and Marie Pegram (8th).

It was wonderful to welcome back Jacqui Collins and Julie Freeland after extended health leave. Also welcome to Michelle Larkin, whose nan was a life member of our club, in her first lady vets game.

Results: Thursday 27 /2/25

Lady Veterans 9 Hole Event

1st: Trish Sattler on 2; 2nd Pat Dodd 3; 3rd Rhonda Dorman 4 C/B; 4th Di Russell 4; 5th Ann O’Brien 5

NTP 3rd Hole: Division 2 Marie Pegram; Division 3 Di Vercoe

NTP 16th Hole: Division 2 Marlene Stokes

Hawks Nest ladies continued their summer of golf in great style this week – well played, ladies!

By Dianne BOWES

