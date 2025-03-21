Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



WE STARTED March with more unsettled weather, but a good field of 39 ladies teed off in the Saturday Stroke round. There were visitors from Massey Park, Killara, Kurri, Club Banora and Dubbo Golf Clubs to boost the competition today, though it was our local ladies who fought it out in a close finish.

Results: Saturday 1/3/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Round

A Grade Winners: 1st Anne-Marie French on 72 C/B (best score of the day); 2nd Marcia Smith 73; 3rd Helen Haynes 74

B Grade Winners: 1st Angela Clipperton 72; 2nd Liz Edmonds 74; 3rd Sue Hair 75 C/B

Place Getters (75 C/B-78 C/B): Sue Kovacs, Christine Simmons, Michelle Osborne, Jo Buttrey, Kim Robinson (Dubbo), Julie Hammond, Sue Campton and Colleen Kelly (Club Banora)

Gross Winners: A Grade Helen Haynes on 80; B Grade Angela Clipperton 99

The poor weather associated with TC Alfred kept numbers down on Saturday 8th March, with only 16 ladies playing in a Stableford comp.

Results: Saturday 8/3/25

A Grade Winners: 1st Marcia Smith 36; 2nd Jackie Rees 33; 3rd Angela Clipperton 31

Place Getters (30-28): Sue Kovacs, Deb Matheson, Deb Gardner, Liz Ross and Julie Hammond

There was no Tuesday competition this week due to course renovations.

At last the sunshine returned on Thursday, and a good field of 46 ladies took to the course for the 9 hole Lady Vets competition. Because of the recent rainy weather though, the rough was thick and wet. A lot of time was spent hunting for balls that were hidden in the long grass, and many players cursed their wayward shots into the velcro. Putting on the newly cored and top dressed greens was also a challenge, with very little run to carry the ball to the hole.

But we rose to the challenge with highlights such as chip ins from Rosarie Mullins on the 5th, Marg Bonney on the 13th, Sue Hair on the 14th and Betty Clinch on the 3rd. Betty’s shot with her #5 hybrid rescue club was from 10metres to the side of the green. She played it with a degree of frustration, but great accuracy, straight into the hole. Another of our ladies hit a birdie of the feathered variety on the 15th! Luckily it was merely stunned, and lived another day.

Results: Thursday 13/3/2025

Lady Veterans 9 Hole

1st June Martin on -9; 2nd Di Lindstrom -6; 3rd Helena Wilton 2 C/B; 4th Pat Dodd 2; 5th Jo Buttrey 1 C/B

NTP Hole 3: Division 1 Liz Ross; Division 2 Di Smith; Division 3 Judy Gilbert

NTP Hole 16: Division 1 Lorraine Bragg; Division 2 Marg Bonney; Division 3 Sue Hair

The Lady Vets were commended for the consistent numbers playing in Thursday competitions, due largely to the spirit of fun and friendship enjoyed by the ladies each week. They were also thanked for their fantastic contributions to the success of the Ladies Classic last week. Well played, ladies!

By Dianne BOWES

