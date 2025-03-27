Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



A FIELD of 34 ladies contested Saturday’s 18 hole event, including visitors Jenny Clavin from Pymble and Isobel Loxton from Mona Vale GC. Players were still finding the newly renovated greens a little difficult to read, with some very bumpy surfaces to negotiate. But Roma Bernardin discovered the best way to manage the problem was to simply chip in from off the green, no putts needed. She did this with style on the par three 16th hole for a fantastic birdie 2, scoring a most impressive 5 points. Well played, Roma!

Results: Saturday 15/3/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winners: 1st Ros Gianacas on 36 C/B; 2nd Karen Green 36; 3rd Jennifer Clavin (Pymble GC) 35

B Grade Winners: 1st Sue Campton 37 (best score of the day); 2nd Wendy Baker 36; 3rd Sue Pritchard 34 C/B

Place Getters (34 C/B- 31 C/B): Antje Basson, Cheryl Foster, Dawn Wiggins, Michelle Osborne, Dale Matthews, Denise Sainty, Deb Matheson, Roma Bernardin and Donna Clemens

Tuesday morning was pleasantly cool for the 39 ladies who teed off in this month’s Medal round. The greens continued to present everyone with the extra challenge of long, fluffy regrowth which slowed things down. But all the 3 putts meant that the putting clubs made a motza! There were a couple of good chip ins on the 8th hole, from Jan Olsen and Gabby Bonanni. The hard luck story of the day was the player who hit out of the rough on the 11th , firing the ball straight into the very small 100 metre marker. It ricocheted right back at her, so she hit again from much the same spot and unbelievably, the same thing happened! Her group were still chuckling about it back in the clubhouse.

Results: Tuesday 18/3/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Event

A Grade Winner: 1st Ros Gianacas (Country) on 73 C/B (best score of the day); 2nd Maxine Mitchell 73 (Medal Winner); 3rd Kathy Griffiths 75 C/B

B Grade Winners: 1st Fran Henderson 74 C/B; 2nd Rosarie Mullins 74; 3rd Deb Dummett 78

C Grade Winners: 1st Di Smith 77 C/B; 2nd Jan Olsen 77; 3rd Sue Hair 78

Place Getters ( 75-80 C/B): Denise Sainty, Cheryl Foster, Deb Matheson, Dianne Bott, Ann Syme, Tanya Sinclair, Trish Sattler

Gross: A Grade Denise Sainty 89; B Grade Fran Henderson 102; C Grade Di Smith 114

NTP Hole 3: A Grade Denise Sainty; B Grade Sue Campton; C Grade June Martin

Only 7 Lady Vets teed off today in the 9 hole comp, and it was a close finish at the top of the leaderboard.

Results: Lady Vets 9 Hole Comp 18/3/25

1st Marie Pegram on 15; 2nd Pat Dodd 14; 3rd Sue Nicholson 13 C/B; 4th Jeanette Kemp 13

Thursday was another glorious day on the golf course for the 44 Lady Veterans starters. It was lovely to welcome back Ann Browning after her extended break, June Biddle after her holiday in Victoria, and also to see Ruth McRae, now of Barnwell Park GC, back in Hawks Nest playing golf with old friends. There was a great personal milestone today for Sue Ward, who scored her first ever chip in on the 5th hole, after 16 years of playing at Hawks Nest. Well played, Sue! There were also some good nett scores recorded today, with Rosarie Mullins on 36 (front 9), and Di Bowes on 35 (back 9).

Results: Thursday 20/3/25

Lady Veterans 9 Hole Event

1st Marcia Smith on -2; 2nd Rhonda Dorman 1; 3rd June Biddle 6 C/B; 4th Sue Kovacs 6 C/B; 5th Helena Wilton 6 C/B

NTP Hole 3: Division 2 Marie Pegram; Division 3 Sally McDougall

NTP Hole 16: Division 1 Denise Sainty; Division 3 Gabby Bonanni

Congratulations to all of our participants and winners this week – well played, ladies!

A reminder that there are first aid kits and 4 defibrillators available around Hawks Nest GC: at the Pro Shop, from the GM Peter Davies and from the bar staff should you ever need one while out playing golf.

By Dianne BOWES

