Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



SATURDAY saw 35 ladies tee off in a Stableford event, including a group of five visitors from Newcastle Golf Club, and another from Monash Country Club in Sydney. But the day belonged to local golfer Angela Clipperton. Not only did she finish first over the field with a great score of 39 points, and winner in B Grade, she also claimed the Golden Shot prize on the 10th hole with her first shot. Well played, Angela!

Results: Saturday 22/3/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

A Grade Winners: 1st Kathy Griffiths 34; 2nd Antje Basson 33; 3rd Denise Sainty 32

B Grade Winners: 1st Angela Clipperton on 39 (best score of the day); 2nd Kristine Tonks (Newcastle GC) 36; 3rd Cheryl Rose 34

Place Getters (32 C/B-29): Sue Kovacs, Karen Green, Susan Duchesne (Monash CC), Trish Sattler, Liz Ross, Jackie Rees, Tanya Sinclair, Deb Gardner and Liz Edmonds

Tuesday was another uncomfortably humid morning for the 41 ladies who participated in the 18 hole Stableford event. But the heat didn’t seem to bother the top 3 players of the day, with Marcia Smith leading home Deb Dummett and Deb Matheson in a close finish. Only 5 shots separated the following 13 players, so the ladies were very competitive today. There were 2 great chip ins as well, by Marcia Smith on the 9th, from 25 metres out for par; and by Viv Ballinger on the 12th, from 15 metres out also for par. Top shots!

Results: Tuesday 25/3/25

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

A Grade Winners: 1st Marcia Smith on 37 (best score of the day); 2nd Deb Matheson 35; 3rd Anne-Marie French 34 C/B

B Grade Winners: 1st Deb Dummett 36; 2nd Rosarie Mullins 34; 3rd Deb Gardner 32 C/B

C Grade Winners: 1st Pauline Barham 34; 2nd Dianne Bott 31; 3rd Viv Ballinger 30

Place Getters (34 C/B-29 C/B): Denise Sainty, Kathy Griffiths, Fran Henderson, Sue Campton, Ros Gianacas, Sue Kovacs, Di Bowes, Marguerite Miller, Judy Benson

NTP 5th Hole: A Grade Denise Sainty; C Grade Pauline Barham

Results: Tuesday 25/3/25

Lady Vets 9 Hole event

Only 4 players today: 1st Jeanette Kemp who smashed the field with 19 points; 2nd Pam Gibbs 9

Thursday’s game was played off the Grey Tees, with 53 ladies turning out for this popular short game format. It was good to see Debbie Booth and Sue Nicholson back for their first Lady Vets game for 2025. The leaderboard on the front 9 was very crowded at the top, with Jo Buttrey squeaking in one shot ahead of the pack. On the back 9, the in-form Jeanette Kemp fought off Ann O’Brien in a count back, ahead of a close bunch behind. Chip ins today came from Deb Andrews on the 1st, Sue Hair on the 13th, Pat Marr on the 17th (which may or may not have been her first chip in!) and Di Bowes on the 7th. Di got lucky when she chipped in from out in the rough, knocking another ball out of the way in one direction, her ball ricocheting in the other direction, straight into the hole. Someone else wasn’t so lucky when she met trouble on the 14th hole. She’d landed in the bunker, played a lovely shot to get out cleanly, but overshot the green. Her next shot sailed back across the green, past the flag and dribbled into the bunker again. 7 shots later she made it out, finishing with 14 on the 14th, but still smiling!

Results: Thursday 27/3/25

Lady Vets 9 Hole Event – Grey Tees

1st: Di Lindstrom -5; 2nd Rhonda Dorman -3; 3rd Pat Dodd -1 C/B; 4th Jane Harvey -1 C/B; 5th Ann O’Brien -1 C/B

NTP Hole 3: Division 1 Denise Sainty; Division 2 Pat Dodd; Division 3 Jane Harvey

NTP Hole 16: Division 2 Viv Ballinger; Division 3 Pam Gibbs

Well played, ladies!

The Hawks Nest Lady Veterans are starting their annual fund raising drive for the HRMI in the next few weeks. Stay tuned for details about how you can help us support this worthy institute, specifically their work in the fields of breast cancer, ovarian cancer and leukemia research.

By Dianne BOWES

