Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



MORE bad weather played havoc with sporting fixtures in the area in the past week. Saturday’s golf was washed out by constant heavy rain which didn’t let up all day. Pity the Ladies Pennants players whose match on Monday, hosted by Hawks Nest, had to be played in driving heavy rain. Tuesday was no different, leading to the abandonment of all fixtures.

So when the sun finally reappeared for the 34 lady Vets who turned out on Thursday, conditions were pretty soggy, especially in the rough which continues to catch people out. Tanya Sinclair was very happy with her 47 off the stick for a great score of 31 nett, a country mile ahead of the rest of the field. She credits her improvement to a lesson with Andrew, who might be taking a lot more bookings with results like these! There were a couple of chip ins today, with Viv Ballinger scoring 2 beauties: on the 2nd she chipped in from 9 metres out, and on the 4th from 14 metres.

Karen Serhan also chipped in on the 4th , and Ann O’Brien on the 2nd. Well played, ladies!

Results: Thursday 3/4/2025

Lady Vets 9 Hole event

1st Pat Dodd on -6; 2nd Colleen Inskip 0; 3rd Sue Kovacs 4; 4th Fran Henderson 7

NTP Hole 3: Division 1 Lorraine Bragg

NTP Hole 16: Division 1 Sue Kovacs; Division 2 Liz Edmonds

Let’s hope that autumn weather arrives soon bringing crisp, sunny days for golfers at Hawks Nest.

The Lady Vets have launched their annual fund raising raffle in support of the Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI), with all proceeds directed specifically to breast cancer, ovarian cancer and leukemia research.

The HMRI is an esteemed organization, leading groundbreaking medical research that has already made a significant impact on the lives of countless Australians. By focusing on these critical areas of women’s health and blood cancers, we hope our contributions can support ongoing innovation and bring hope to those affected.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to those businesses and organisations in our community who have made such generous donations of prizes and vouchers as raffle prizes. These include Mumms on the Myall, Bohemian Spirit Fashion and Jewellery, Krystal’s Massage Therapy, Bunnings Warehouse, BT’s Fashions, Smiles by the Myall Pharmacy, Upbeat & Positive Crystal Jewellery and Your Golf Pro Andrew McCormack.

Tickets are on sale for $2 each or 3 for $5, and can be bought at the Hawks Nest Golf Club. Just see the friendly staff at reception for your tickets, and be part of our community’s spirit of giving to help make a difference.

By Dianne BOWES

