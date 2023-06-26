Hawks Nest Ladies golf results

SATURDAY 17th June 42 Ladies played Stableford

Div. 1

1st A. Benton 35

2nd G. Gillard 34

3rd D. Davis 33 c/b

Div. 2

1st S. Muna 35

2nd D. O’Brien 33 c/b

3rd D. Gardner 33

Balls down to 31 c/b

NTP 10th M. Dickson, D. Wiggins

Tuesday 20th June 58 ladies played

2nd Round Foursomes Championships

O/F on day

1st S. Brownrigg/M. Bonney 76.5

2nd D.O’Brien/S. Campton 76

3rd L. Ross/A. Scott 76.5 c/b

Balls down to 78.5

Nett Winners of 2 week Foursomes

1st C. Inskip/L. Bragg total score 152

R/up G.Gillard/D. Matheson 153

Gross Winners of 2 week foursomes

1st D. Sainty/A.Benton total score of 181

R/up M. Dickson/C. Affleck 184

Final round was played in extremely cold conditions with starting temperature of 9 degrees only getting to 13 degrees on finishing. Most ladies were well rugged up with beanies scarves and jackets being the norm for the day. With lightning fast greens the conditions were pretty hard. Congratulations go to all winners with only a couple of points between them, who obviously were not affected by the weather like some of us.

By Elsa JONES