Hawks Nest Ladies golf results Myall Coast Sport Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 27, 2023 Gross winners Denise Sainty/Annette Benton. SATURDAY 17th June 42 Ladies played Stableford Div. 1 1st A. Benton 35 2nd G. Gillard 34 3rd D. Davis 33 c/b Div. 2 1st S. Muna 35 2nd D. O’Brien 33 c/b 3rd D. Gardner 33 Balls down to 31 c/b NTP 10th M. Dickson, D. Wiggins Tuesday 20th June 58 ladies played 2nd Round Foursomes Championships O/F on day 1st S. Brownrigg/M. Bonney 76.5 2nd D.O’Brien/S. Campton 76 3rd L. Ross/A. Scott 76.5 c/b Balls down to 78.5 Nett Winners of 2 week Foursomes 1st C. Inskip/L. Bragg total score 152 R/up G.Gillard/D. Matheson 153 Gross Winners of 2 week foursomes 1st D. Sainty/A.Benton total score of 181 R/up M. Dickson/C. Affleck 184 Final round was played in extremely cold conditions with starting temperature of 9 degrees only getting to 13 degrees on finishing. Most ladies were well rugged up with beanies scarves and jackets being the norm for the day. With lightning fast greens the conditions were pretty hard. Congratulations go to all winners with only a couple of points between them, who obviously were not affected by the weather like some of us. By Elsa JONES