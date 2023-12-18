Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Results



TUESDAY 12 December was the Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Christmas breakup day, with 67 ladies playing a single Stableford event which was then shuffled into a mystery 4BBB with the following results.

1. J. Collins and S. Campton 48

2. S. Fordy and J. Merryweather 43c/b

3. J. Gilbert and A. Scott 43c/b

4. D. Matheson and L. Ross 43

Past lady members joined us for lunch afterwards and we were entertained by the talented singer and fellow golfer, Joan Eastman.

It was decided this year to forego our raffle and accept donations to the Salvation Army, which was well received.

Merry Christmas and good golfing in 2024.

By Debra MATHESON

