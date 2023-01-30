20 LADIES from the Hawks Nest Ladies Paramount Putting Club celebrated their 18th annual presentation day for 2022 at Mumms on the Myall last Friday.

Thankyou for the lovely food enjoyed on the day.

Although it was a very hot day, there was a nice breeze coming off the water.

What a wonderful area we live in, dolphins swam past just before most ladies arrived just to set the scene.

After the main meal prizes were given to 6 ladies and congratulations go to Donna O’Brien being our champion putter for 2022.

The ladies then presented myself with a lovely gift which I told them was much appreciated but unnecessary as I enjoy taking their monies all year, it is amazing how it mounts up and most ladies had more than enough to pay for their luncheon, except Donna of course, one of the setbacks of being a good putter!

We had seven golfing days cancelled last year and are hoping there are not so many days off this year.

Good golfing, good health and hopefully not so many three putts ladies.

By Elsa JONES