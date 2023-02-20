RESULTS from Hawks Nest Social Club Fishing Competition on 10-12 February.

Mens and overall winners: Darby Neville with a nice catch of Flathead, Bream and Tailor.

Ladies Winner: Michelle Cole who also had a good catch of Flathead, Bream and Tailor.

Junior Winner: Riley Harris with a great Flathead.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the event and we hope you enjoy the barbecue afterwards.

By John EDWARDS