Hawks Nest Social Club Fishing Competition Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 20, 2023 Winner Darby Neville. RESULTS from Hawks Nest Social Club Fishing Competition on 10-12 February. Mens and overall winners: Darby Neville with a nice catch of Flathead, Bream and Tailor. Ladies Winner: Michelle Cole who also had a good catch of Flathead, Bream and Tailor. Junior Winner: Riley Harris with a great Flathead. Thank you to everyone who participated in the event and we hope you enjoy the barbecue afterwards. By John EDWARDS Shauna Harris. John Edwards cooking the barbecue.