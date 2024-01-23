Hawks Nest-Tea Gardens in grips of summer crime wave



CRIME has infected Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens, with a string of break-ins affecting local businesses.

Beginning with the first mysterious ram-raid on the new tobacco shop on Booner Street on 30 December, a second ram-raid occurred on the night of Sunday 7 January.



Last week, Café Providence and Hawks Nest Beach Realty, both located mere metres away, also on Booner Street, were broken into on the night of 15 January.

A third break-in was attempted at the Tea Gardens Hotel that same night.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District is appealing to the public for any new information, saying all the break-ins are under investigation.

Understandably, the proprietors of the targeted local businesses are reluctant to comment, most just wanting to get on with running their businesses after the downtime forced upon them by the recent crime spree.

Two of the targets, the Hotel and Cafe Providence, are hospitality businesses that employ locals, and this is their busiest season.

Tea Gardens Hotel is a local institution, dating back more than seven decades, and is a meeting place for locals and visitors alike.

Cafe Providence’s more recent history includes a campaign to enliven Booner Street’s Hawks Nest Plaza to better than its former glory, employing several locals, and giving many juniors their first step into the workforce.

Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association President Bruce Murray told NOTA, “We are extremely concerned about the increase in crime and vandalism across Tea Gardens – Hawks Nest.

“We think there is a case for improved local law enforcement by Local and State Governments, particularly in holiday times.”

“We believe there is probably scope for better crime prevention through environmental design, such as lighting, CCTV and increased physical surveillance, ‘High-Visibility Policing’.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

