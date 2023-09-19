Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association offers September update

HAPPY spring and over Membership Month the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association (HNTGPA) has been expanding with over 130 new and renewing members with more joining.

Thank you as community support is invaluable for getting things done such as:

• Opening the new Providence Bay Exercise Stations: Our $100,000 project will be completed before schedule and officially opens 3/10. We acknowledge the support of Regional NSW (grant), Moduplay (supplier), and MidCoast Council.

Next grant ideas include upgrading the skate park, an off-leash dog park, upgraded amenities, and multi-purpose courts – your ideas welcome!

• Tea Gardens Pool: Over winter volunteers, including from Myall Masters, kept the pool grounds clean, conducted maintenance, and recently helped fill the pool ready to open 1/10 operated by The Y.

We have painted, installed a new lap timer (and repaired the old), a clock, new flags, fittings, bathroom sealing, and gardening.

Council have also been helping with repairs, plus a new bubbler – please enjoy our pool this season.

• Lights ON!: New safe solar sensor lighting for TG Skate and Lions Park toilets has arrived and contractors will commence installation. This was 100 percent funded by Regional NSW via the HNTGPA and 100 percent organised by our volunteers.

• Bennetts Beach: Enjoy the great upgrades including new sandstone edging, benches, additional showers, gardens, and paths.

The new “Singing Whales” mural garden edging was re-purposed from the old TG (red gum).

Thank you to the Council (great work), Myall River Art Walk Group, and the TGHN Aboriginal Reference Group.

• Cemetery Wall: Council completed a new retaining wall and our volunteers planted over 20 plants and flowers, with more to follow.

• Myall Quays: After long term advocacy by the HNTGPA, the Prosper Group has engaged a local contractor to upgrade the gardens which should see the amenity and appearance of this run-down area improved.

We also seeking to have the Myall Quays dolphin pond area upgraded by the local responsible party and are happy to assist – please contact us.

Other Council projects underway include upgrades to our amenity blocks, Community Hall, Apex Jetty, and the Moira Parade Fishing Platform.

We continue to track Council meetings with regards to matters relevant to our community.

We also attended the opening of Reflections Jimmys Beach art trail designed by artist Tyson Jolly, a great initiative.

I would also like to thank our local Regional Australia Bank who this month donated $24,000 back to our amazing community, including some to us – thank you to all who bank to support the community.

Of note, on 31/8, we were requested to help host and inform a meeting with senior NSW Ministers, The Hon. Kate Washington, Member for Port Stephens, Minister for Families and Communities, and Minister for Disability Inclusion, The Hon. Tara Moriarty, MLC, Minister for Agriculture, Minister for Regional New South Wales, and Minister for Western New South Wales, and relevant stakeholders.

We discussed the health and future of the Myall River, especially in terms of fast-tracking dredging to sustain commercial and recreational use and access.

The channel has since been surveyed and we will advise of updates.

Also of significance is the proposed wind farm which has raised many significant concerns within our community.

The Eastern Rise Offshore Wind Project is a 1.725 GW floating offshore wind project to be located off the coast of the Hunter-Port Stephens region.

This matter will be briefed for open discussion at our next meeting – with a focus on facts to develop a consensus position and next steps. So, a busy time and I hope you can also support the following local events:

• 30/09: Myall U3A Art Show at Hawks Nest Hall.

• 9/10: HNTGPA General Meeting, TG Hotel from 6.30pm

• 28/10: Pindimar Market Day plus Emergency Services stalls.

• 26/11: Lions Fashion Show, TG Public School raising funds for Pediatric Cancer Research.

• 7/12: Bunnings Xmas Night Markets: Fundraising at Heatherbrae Bunnings so shop away!

• 15/12: Lions Christmas Festival at TG Masons Hall.

• 17/12: Bunnings BBQ Fundraiser for HNTGPA.

• 9/3: TGHN Motorfest: Myall Sports Park, a classic local favourite.

• 6/4: Singing Bridge Golden Jubilee: we have completed an extensive grant application for the Jubilee and booked relevant sites Sponsors and stallholders are already contacting the organising Sub Committee and we warmly welcome more! We continue to lobby for upgrades to our Bridge.

See you on the beach.

By Bruce MURRAY, President, HNTGPA