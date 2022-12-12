Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association supports Tea Gardens Pool upgrade and opening

THE Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association is supporting the re-opening and upgrade of the Tea Gardens pool with the purchase of five new lane ropes, fasteners, and two aluminium storage reels.

The new pool equipment, worth around $7,500, replaces the old and degraded kit with safer modern products that will match the renovated pool.



Progress Association President Bruce Murray stated, “This new equipment is owned by our community and is for everyday use.

“It will support our lap swimmers, school carnivals, learn to swim, Teabags, Myall Masters Swim Club, Nippers, and safe recreational swimming.

“It demonstrates how much the pool means to our community and how much we want it to be open.”

The Management Committee of the Progress Association has met with, and written to, MidCoast Council to express community disappointment with the extended pool closure and to advocate for better communications and transparent project management.

The extended closure is due to time and resource risks realised during the $700,000 upgrade project which will add a ramp entry into the main pool, a new all-access bathroom, a new storage facility and refresh the children’s pool and facility generally.

The pool is now expected to open in mid-January, with the date yet to be confirmed by Council.

“The Council has had tilers working through the weekends to complete the job so that both pools can be refilled and ready for use,” said Mr Murray.

“I understand that under an existing commercial agreement, The Y will be responsible for pool staff and operations.

“We are also advocating for consistent opening times and operating hours seven days a week until the end of the season.

“This community needs our pool to be open and accessible.”

The Progress Association also recently supported the Myall Masters in painting and repairing the windbreak fence in preparation for the pool opening.

The Myall River Art Walk Group has also commenced restoration of the clay mural located along the front of the pool which was created by local school children over ten years ago.

The purchase of the new pool equipment was made possible by Progress Association fundraising efforts and Council.

The Progress Association is also pursuing grant options to further improve the pool in 2023 and values the advocacy from other community groups including the Myall Masters Swim Club and Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club.

Progress Association Treasurer Jeanette Hart added, “New equipment like this whether for our pool, parks, or villages is only possible through strong support from both our members and the community, so we look forward to seeing everyone at our fundraising events in 2023.”

By Sandra BOURKE