Hawks News coastal conch along Curlew

ADDRESS: 41 Curlew Avenue Hawks Nest

CATEGORY: 6-bedrooms, two dwellings, house and flat

PRICE: Calling for expressions of interest, closing August 22.

DISCOVER the ultimate investment opportunity or dream holiday home at 41 Curlew Avenue, Hawks Nest. This stunning, newly renovated 6-bedroom property offers the perfect blend of location, comfort and potential income.

Nestled in a quiet, leafy street, this spacious home boasts four generously-sized bedrooms, all complete with ceiling fans and built-in wardrobes. The master suite features a luxurious ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, while the family bathroom is bathed in natural light thanks to a skylight.

Open-plan living areas flow seamlessly into a charming courtyard – perfect for entertaining or quiet relaxation.

Additionally, a two-car carport can also be used for outdoor entertaining.

But the real gem is the self-contained two-bedroom flat. Complete with a kitchen, combined laundry and bathroom, and its own fenced yard, it’s perfect for providing a secondary income stream or accommodating extended family.

Conveniently located close to the local golf course and just a short walk to the beach, this property offers the best of Hawks Nest’s relaxed lifestyle.

Inspections for this picture-perfect property are by appointment only. Phone John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on 0425 289 200 to arrange a private viewing of this exceptional home and investment opportunity. The perfect beachside lifestyle or savvy investment could be just a phone call away.