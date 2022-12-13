Hawks Tea Gardens clubhouse in progress after $100k grant

FOR many community organisations, getting funding for infrastructure can be an uphill battle.

The Hawks Tea Gardens Rugby League Football Club have managed to fund a new clubhouse, after receiving a $100,000 grant last year.



Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington recently caught up with members of the club to see progress on the new clubhouse.

She told News Of The Area, “It’s great to see stage one of the new clubhouse underway, with a concrete slab soon to be poured.

“I was pleased to be able to secure the club $100,000 under the Community Building Partnership grant last year, so the works could commence.

“Thanks to MidCoast Council for backing the project and funding the difference for stage one.

“On behalf of the club, I’m seeking clarification from the Council regarding stage two of the project, which includes new, much-needed change sheds.

“Stage two of the clubhouse is critical to the success of the overall project, so I’m hoping we’ll get confirmation of funding from MidCoast Council soon,” she said.

Kate went on to praise the Club’s President Rob Smith, and Club committee members, for their dogged pursuit of better facilities for their members and the community.

By Marian SAMPSON