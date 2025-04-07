Hawks vs Magpies in first game of league tag season



LADIES league tag football made its return to Myall Park on Saturday 5 April.

The first official game of the season was also a home game for the Lady Hawks, against the Raymond Terrace Magpies.

The Myall River juniors’ games were in the morning, followed by the women and then the first men’s match of the season.

First time coach of the Lady Hawks, Alex Sinclair, noted that the age range and experience levels of his group were wide and varied, with some never having played the game before.

The learning curve for the ‘fledglings’ was steep, and they walked away scoreless.

“We are still working on moulding the new team and discovering their dynamics, as a lot have never played together before,” Sinclair told News Of The Area.

“The Hawks ladies are coming in from Stroud, Beresfield, Karuah and locally, and we have struggles getting some to training.”

Raymond Terrace’s first try came within minutes, and the second, third and fourth came in quick succession.

Raymond Terrace kept up the strong offence from the second half kick-off, re-establishing scoring dominance within minutes.

Although lacking subs, the Lady Hawks allowed themselves a rare moment of levity.

Once they started enjoying themselves, their performance picked up.

At one stage they were practically on the tryline and agonisingly close to scoring.

The last few tries from Raymond Terrace however, highlighted their experience and confidence.

“As the team fully progresses we’ll get better and better each game,” Sinclair said.

Full time score: Hawks 0 – Magpies 42.

Tries to Raymond Terrace: Carissa Bonney, Millie Martyn, Jessica-Lee Gallen (3), Amy Treacy (2) and Jaclyn Ashpole.

Successful conversion kicks to Raymond Terrace: Lauren Murray-Barrett (2), Charlotte Hopkin, Jaclyn Ashpole and Amy Treacy.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

