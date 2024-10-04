Hazard reductions behind schedule ahead of fire season



NSW AUTHORITIES have failed to hit hazard reduction targets ahead of the coming bushfire season.

Vegetation growth fuelled by persistent wet weather has put the NSW Rural Fire Service on the back foot, forcing it to respond to more than 1600 bush and grass fires since July.



Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib confirmed on Monday just 78 percent of the hazard reduction target had been hit, putting extra emphasis on individuals to make sure their properties were well-set for a predicted hot summer.

RFS commissioner Rob Rogers pointed to a recent hazard reduction burn near Sydney’s northern beaches earlier in September that threatened homes as a perfect example of the importance of preventative burning.

“Even some hazard reductions do a little more than we’d like them to do… we certainly over-achieved on a couple of those burns,” he said.

“(But) if fires can do that during a hazard reduction, imagine that in the middle of summer.

“I’d rather be dealing with fires during those circumstances on our terms, rather than waiting for them to occur.”

Mr Dib said members of the community needed to do their bit before summer to make sure firefighters had the best chance of success.

“The RFS are doing their bit but we also need members of the community,” he said.

“In the first instance, please clean your home of any debris, clear your gutters, trim overhanging branches and please make sure that you’ve got a sturdy hose.”

By Alex MITCHELL, AAP