Headspace discusses youth mental health crisis in Coffs Harbour

HEADSPACE Coffs Harbour will be holding an event on Monday 20 November at their Little Street offices.

The evening begins at 5pm and provides an opportunity to hear from Professor Patrick McGorry AO, Founding Director of the headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation.



Professor McGorry continues to provide psychiatry services at headspace Coffs Harbour and will be talking about new solutions to the youth mental health crisis.

In an interview with the Herald Sun earlier this year Professor McGorry said, “Mental health services are facing a ‘disastrous’ staffing crisis with public youth mental health services, including headspace, losing about a third of their workers to the better paid private sector.

“The Federal Government has recently cut the number of subsidised mental health sessions available to Australians by half and help lines like Lifeline are overwhelmed with demand.”

Prof McGorry said private psychologist, psychiatrist and GP waiting times had also blown out, leaving many young people in crisis with nowhere to turn.

Guests attending will have the opportunity to take a tour of the centre and meet the clinicians doing this important work and to find out about the services that headspace can offer to young people, their friends and family.

This event is open to professionals working in the physical and/or mental health sector.

Are you interested in working at headspace?

Jobs available are for General Practitioners, Allied Health and a clinical psychology registrar.

“We are always looking for motivated people who are passionate about the mental health and wellbeing of the young people in our community,” said a headspace spokesperson.

This is an ideal time to come along, listen to Professor McGorry’s views on youth mental health, and meet the team.

Please rsvp by emailing hch@healthvoyage.org.au

headspace Coffs Harbour is operated by Health Voyage Ltd and funded by Healthy North Coast.

By Andrea FERRARI