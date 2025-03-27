Hear the Thunder: Sergeant Matthew Locke MG honoured in Bellingen



THE SGT Matthew Locke MG Charity Day made a “spectacular” return to Bellingen on Saturday 22 March.

For the past 16 years the ‘Army Thunder’ rugby league team, representing the Australian Army, have taken on local teams in honour of Bellingen resident Matthew Locke, who was fatally wounded by Taliban extremists while serving in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan in 2007.

Accompanying the Thunder to the Mid North Coast was former Governor General and Chief of Defence David Hurley and his wife Linda, who have attended the event since its formation.

At Bellingen Park on Saturday, the Thunder took on the Sawtell Panthers in a dramatic showdown which resulted in a 26-20 win to the Army side.

In the preceding match the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies went up against the Brisbane Veterans Jackals, a side consisting of young veterans from Queensland.

Fresh from attending the NRL Las Vegas nines competition in the United States, the Jackals secured a comfortable 32-4 victory in a ‘State of Origin’ style battle.

The day also featured junior teams from Bowraville Tigers and the Magpies, Under 18s from Sawtell and the Lake Cathie Raiders, and a reserve grade game between Sawtell and the Guyra Super Spuds.

The Australian Army Band Newcastle performed ceremonial duties and some half-time swinging entertainment, before delivering an additional live concert at C.ex Coffs on Sunday.

Funds raised from the weekend go towards support and advocacy for veterans, as well as providing schools and education to children in remote Timor Leste.

Matthew Locke’s sister, Debbie Locke, thanked all involved for their “effort, commitment, support and loyalty”.

“Congratulations to Army Thunder, winners of the 2025 Sgt Matthew Locke MG Charity Shield and Brisbane Veterans for winning the inaugural Major General Jim Molan Shield,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Rugby League Football Club sung the praises of volunteers and organisers.

“What a fantastic SGT Matthew Locke MG Charity Day, with teams organised by Garry Stevenson and with MC Stephen Glyde ensuring the day went off without a hitch,” they said.

“From 10.00am with the junior league teams until 6pm when the main game finished it was an exceptional day.

“Without volunteers to mark fields, supervise the crowd, serve food and drinks and man the gate this day would not be able to be held.

“Well done everyone! Bring on 2026.”

Matthew Locke is remembered fondly both within the Bellingen community and the Defence Force.

In a statement of condolence released after his passing, Chief of Army Lieutenant General Peter Leahy said the nation had lost a “genuine hero”.

“Sergeant Locke was a great soldier; one of those inspirational leaders who knew his duty and knew his task and it’s a very sad day that the nation has lost a man of this calibre.”