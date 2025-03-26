‘Heart attack material’ as Comboyne/Kendall cricketers claim glory



COMBOYNE/Kendall Cricket Club have taken out the Hastings River District Cricket Association second grade title, defeating Macquarie United Cricket Club in a nail-biter.

The match played out over a day of grand final action at Laurieton Oval on Saturday, 22 March.

Bowling Macquarie out for 127 on a very slow outfield, Comboyne/Kendall secured the win in the second last over with one wicket in hand (9/128).

This is the first time Comboyne/Kendall has won a second grade premiership since the club’s comeback ten years ago.

Team captain Dan Southwell said the match was “by far the tightest final” he had played in.

“It really could have gone either way right up until the winning runs were hit,” he said.

“The team showed composure at the end when the pressure was on, and I’m so happy the result went our way.

“It’s great to see Kendall/Comboyne win a major premiership and to see new players joining our club each year. “

Club President Ken McLeod said the game was “heart attack material at times”.

“The game ebbed and flowed in favour of both teams all the way through.

“In the end it was our determination that got us over the line.

“A great display by Nathan Cunningham with 49 runs and 3 wickets, a much deserved man of the match.”

It has been a strong year fo Comboyne/Kendall, with an influx of new players and the club’s fourth grade also making finals.

