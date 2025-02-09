Heart Of The Haven: Marj Cameron



AROUND the quiet streets of Laurieton, Marj Cameron continues as she has for almost 100 years, caring for her community and helping those in need.

Born on 12 February 1925 in Glen Innes, NSW, Marj’s journey is one of dedication – to her family, to her work as a nurse, and to the countless people whose lives she has touched.



Marj spent her early years on a sheep farm in Bolivia, a small village north of Glen Innes in the Northern Tablelands.

She rode horses to school and listened to stories from her father.

Just like a family passes down a bicycle, Marj’s family would pass down horses – the smaller horses given to the younger siblings.

The call of nursing was strong, and Marj trained at Marrickville Hospital in Sydney, later specialising in theatre work and midwifery.

Her career took her across Australia, from Melbourne to Perth, where she cared for returned soldiers with tuberculosis from World War II.

She met her husband, Ernest, an engineer and war veteran, and together they raised three children.

After Ernest’s retirement, the family returned to Glen Innes, where Marj founded the Roseneath Rest Home, an aged care facility.

Despite early doubts her vision flourished, and Roseneath stands today as part of a larger hospital in the town.

After selling Roseneath and moving to the Central Coast, Marj continued her career at Gosford Hospital for over 20 years.

During these years, Ernest passed away.

Marj and her second husband moved to Laurieton in 1990, where she has volunteered with the church, Legacy, and Community at 3, providing companionship to those in need every Wednesday afternoon.

Marj believes in kindness, forgiveness, and to give as much love as you can.

Turning 100 next week, she stands as a testament to resilience, compassion, and community.

As her Matron used to say at the beginning of their nursing shifts: “Don’t worry about anything you can’t do anything about”.

What great advice for us all.

Happy Birthday Marj, we wish you and your family a very special day.