Hebby’s Bakery before the court over alleged food safety breaches



FAMILY-OWNED Hebby’s Bakery, which has operated in Gloucester since 1935, appeared via a solicitor in Gloucester Local Court on 12 February to answer thirteen charges brought by MidCoast Council alleging breaches of the Food Standards Code.

The Australian Institute of Food Safety states, “In NSW, food safety requirements are set by the Food Act 2003 (NSW) and the Food Regulation 2015 (NSW).

“These Acts require that food sold in NSW is safe and suitable for human consumption and meets all standards set out in the Food Standards Code.”

The solicitor for MidCoast Council told the court that further charges were to be laid, and all matters were adjourned by consent to 16 April 2025 for sentence.

Magistrate G Moore directed that the parties file an agreed statement of facts with the court by 9 April.

By John WATTS