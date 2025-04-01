Heightened risk of feral deer as breeding season approaches



WITH deer breeding season fast approaching, the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions is reminding communities of the heightened risk of feral deer on the road as well as increased activity and damage across Australia’s landscapes, including in suburban streets.

Dr Annelise Wiebkin, National Deer Management Coordinator, says feral deer cause serious damage in farmland, native bushland and urban areas and that breeding season is a particularly critical time to notice their presence and manage their impacts.



“Feral deer activity will intensify in coming weeks, so people may see deer more often or even for the first time in a new area,” she said.

“It’s important the community reports sightings on the free DeerScan app.

“We have a small window of opportunity to track their spread and support control efforts, particularly in areas where feral deer numbers are still low.”

“Feral deer trash and eat native vegetation, ringbark trees, create wallows, trample undergrowth and spread weed seeds, all things that threaten the survival of native flora and fauna,” Dr Wiebkin said.

Last year, Hunter Local Land Services said there were four species of feral deer in the Hunter region.

The Centre’s Chief Executive Officer, Shauna Chadlowe, warns that feral deer are becoming an increasing concern to communities across the country, with extreme weather events – such as droughts, floods and fires – pushing them into new areas.

“It’s astonishing – deer have now spread to every state and territory in Australia.

“In fact, nearly a quarter of New South Wales and Tasmania, and almost half of Victoria are now home to established populations. Their numbers have increased tenfold in recent decades,” she said.

Ms Chadlowe said reporting feral deer sightings and signs is crucial.

“Every Australian can play a role by reporting feral deer sightings or signs, like tracks and damage.

“These reports… help drive coordinated efforts to control new deer populations before they spiral out of control. “By acting now, we can stop their spread and save Australia millions of dollars each year,” she added.

Feral deer also hit the farming community hard, with Ted Rowley, Independent Chair of the National Feral Deer Action Plan Committee underscoring the importance of control efforts.

“Farmers are fed up: deer cause $69 million in agricultural productivity losses and $4.5 million in vehicle and train collisions each year. The Plan is key to stopping these losses,” he said.