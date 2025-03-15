Heise calls for safeguards for bulk-billed pathology



INDEPENDENT candidate for Cowper Caz Heise has called for the protection of free pathology services, with the future of some currently bulk-billed tests in doubt.

Ms Heise expressed concerns that potential changes to the current Medicare system could lead to increased out-of-pocket expenses for vital pathology tests.



“Pathology tests are a fundamental component of our healthcare system, allowing doctors to make informed decisions about patient care,” she said.

“Access to these tests without the burden of cost is essential, especially for families and individuals who may already be facing financial difficulties.

“We cannot allow the improvements in health access we’ve fought for to be rolled back.”

Ms Heise is backing “stronger legislative measures to safeguard free access to pathology tests under the Medicare system”, and the expansion of services in regional and rural areas – including mobile testing units and telehealth consultations.

“Many Australians, particularly those in regional areas, face barriers to healthcare, including travel time and costs,” she said.

“Free access to pathology testing is vital for early detection and management of health conditions, enabling people to receive timely interventions without the added stress of financial strain.”

According to Australian Pathology, the sector’s peak body, 99.6 percent of pathology services are currently bulk billed, but their future is far from guaranteed.

“Funding for pathology tests has been frozen since 1999,” the organisation said in a statement.

“In last year’s Federal Budget, the Government only indexed one third of pathology items and then slashed $356 million in funding.

“This includes tests most commonly accessed by women, such as Vitamin B12 and urine tests.

“It’s really hard to hear that the Government is defending and strengthening Medicare while they are freezing pathology funding for two-thirds of tests and cutting funding for other important tests.”

Last year, Australian Pathology launched a campaign seeking a $630 million investment by the Federal Government, over four years, to reinstate indexation for pathology services provided under the Medicare Benefits Schedule.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan indicated his support for the investment at the time.

“You need pathology tests to detect diseases before they take further hold,” he said.

“Prevention is not just better than cure, it’s considerably cheaper in the long term.

“Australian Pathology should not be singled out by being subjected to annual indexation changes.

“I am happy to assist in facilitating these changes in any way that I can,” he said.

Mr Congaghan’s office was contacted for comment.