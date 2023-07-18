Help for Tomaree Hospital’s helpers

PORT Stephens FM, in conjunction with Business Port Stephens, have proudly presented the Tomaree Hospital Auxiliary with a cheque for $2,046.



The funds were raised through a recent charity golf day fundraiser.

The cheque was presented to the auxiliary president Jayne Kilbride, by Business Port Stephen’s Kerri Rodley and Port Stephens FM presenter Andrew Bowden.

The Tomaree Hospital Auxiliary is a group of volunteers who raise much-needed funds for the Tomaree Hospital.

All funds raised by TCHA are used solely to purchase items for the Tomaree Community Hospital.

The funds are used for patient comfort, the working conditions of staff and the hospital environment.