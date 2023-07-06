Heroic Strikers Stay Top

NAMBUCCA Strikers edged past Boambee 1-0 at Ayrshire Park last Saturday to retain their position at the top of Women’s Division Two.

Charismatic coach Rhys Jones provided insights into the match and their injury crisis.

“Nambucca Strikers’ eventful season continued with the team travelling to Boambee to take on the third-placed Boambee Bombers.

“With an injury list that’s longer than a conga line on New Years Eve, a team was scraped together with club secretary Jenna Welsh acting as emergency backup from the bench.

“All was going well until the 15th minute when Midfielder Alex Habgood left the field, with an ankle injury, Welsh replaced Habgood, a team reshuffle, here we go again,” Rhys said, sighing.

“Changes in the midfield with Keily Chase coming into defensive midfield, giving Stalwart Lily Woodward freedom to roam the field began to pay off.

“Boambee, unable to crack the middle of the field, and began to be pushed wide, opening up opportunities for the visitors.

“The pace and skill from forwards Jayde Melville and Wulaaren Walker had the Boambee back four confused, and that was what led to the Nambucca goal,” said Jones.

“A quick counter attack found Jayde Melville with only the keeper to beat, she was brought down in the area, a penalty was awarded and Melville in her calm, competent manner slotted it in the top right hand corner to make it 1-0.”

With no substitutes left, coach Jones’ half-time team talk was about survival and hanging onto the lead.

“Half-time was like a scene from the Battle of Waterloo with Strikers players exhausted, applying ice and trying to hydrate for the second half.

“Half-time talk was a one-liner, girls you are brilliant, dig deep and keep going,” said Jones.

“Second half was a tough affair with Boambee trying to crack a resilient never-give-up strikers outfit

“The longer the second half went, the stronger Strikers seemed to get and in the end, against all the odds, an unbelievable win by Nambucca,” coach Jones reflected on the match with disbelief.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought we could come here and get the three points, I am so proud of these girls.

“We were huge today, I can’t single out anyone out there today they all scored 10 out of 10.

“However the quote of the day came from midfielder Virginia Arkel who said what we have over other teams is attitude.

“We stay focused, we support each other and we are a team,” she said.

Nambucca now has two weeks off, which gives the players a chance to recuperate and recover from injuries.

Their next match is on 23 July away to Woolgoolga, in third place.

By David WIGLEY