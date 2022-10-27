Hidden in the Nambucca Hinterland

DEAR News Of The Area,

SAVE the Nambucca River Group’s recent road trip from the mouth of the Taylors Arm River to Burrapine in October revealed significant issues affecting the Nambucca River.

The buildup of gravel and sediment, erosion, land subsidence from water inundation, riverbank land loss, roadside and river bank weeds, increased trees/snags in the river and urban pollution of tidal river and creek all contribute to a decline in river health, water flow, quality and depth.

These issues place enormous stress on our Nambucca River as what happens in the upper catchment affects people and the environment downstream.

The Department of Planning and the Environment (DPIE), in 2022, in their North Coast Regional Water Strategy, identified the Nambucca River as at significant risk due to climate change.

Poor catchment and riparian management with low water quality in the Nambucca River are challenges now and into the future.

The decrease in river depth contributes to higher water temperatures, obstruction to flow, and saltwater intrusion into our freshwater sources may occur during drought.

Additionally, the frequent sewerage spills contribute to the already poor water quality of the tidal areas of the Nambucca River.

Who is responsible for managing our Nambucca River?

Nambucca residents may be surprised to learn there is no dedicated group or government department responsible for rivers in NSW (William Glamore, 2022).

Therefore, the primary responsibility for our Nambucca river passes from the state government to our Nambucca Valley Council.

Therefore new governance with a whole-of-catchment approach is needed for the future of the Nambucca River.

Regards,

Beverly GIBBS,

Save the Nambucca River.