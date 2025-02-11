Higgins stars in women’s golf



THE course was in perfect condition with bunkers in play and no preferred lies, for the latest round of Gloucester Golf Ladies’ Summer Competition on Wednesday 5 February.

The humidity was the only hint of the storms to hit later in the day.

The event, a 12-hole Individual Stableford competition saw one player, Susie Higgins, storm home over the rest of the field. She scored 31 points to win Division 2, a solid 10 points ahead of the field, with Elaine Murray taking out Division 1 on a countback with 21 points.

Balls were won by Carolyn Davies and Cheryl Goodich, 21 points each, and Moya Harris, 20 points after a favourable countback.

Elaine Murray won the Nearest-to-the-Pin across the field on the 4th and 13th holes, while Moya Harris won the prize for the NTP on the 6th hole for Division 1; no one from Division 2 managed to hit that green.

The 12-hople Individual Stableford Summer Competition for Gloucester’s Women Golfers continues until late this month.

By Carolyn DAVIES