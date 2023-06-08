Hockey Coffs Coast juniors selected to NSW team and squads

FIVE Hockey Coffs Coast juniors have been selected to their respective NSW state teams and squads.

Breah Fischer has been named in the NSW Under 18 Girls team to contest the Hockey Australia Under 18 Championships in Hobart next month.

Her selection comes after standout performances at the Hockey NSW Field State Championships in Sydney.

And after standout performances at the Hockey NSW Field State Championships, Imogen Webb and Molly Williams have been selected into the Hockey NSW Athlete Acceleration program (AAP).

The AAP is effectively an extended NSW Under 18 squad, where athletes participate in local and combined coaching camps to prepare them for further selection opportunities.

Levi Fischer and Max Miller were also selected to the NSW Under 16 Boys Field Squad.

Both represented NSW at this year’s Hockey Australia Under 15 Championships in Darwin.

Breah Fischer, Imogen Webb, and Molly Williams were part of the winning Hockey Coffs Coast Under 18 girls team who took out the state title at the Hockey NSW Field State Championships in Sydney.

Both Fischer and Williams represented NSW last year, with Fischer playing at the Hockey Australia Under 18 Championships in Cairns, with Williams taking part in the Hockey Australia Under 15 Championships in Newcastle.

Jonathan Williams has coached the three girls, and outlined what made them stand out to NSW selectors.

“Hockey NSW selectors observe every match and every player over the three-day tournament,” he said.

“Typically, they’re looking for players with excellent technique, ball movement, speed and fitness.

“Breah, Molly, and Imogen bring different skill sets to the table.

“Imogen is a talented defender who tackles extremely well and knows how to organise a defensive setup.

“Molly is more of a ball distributor, looking and finding passing channels for her teammates.

“Breah is incredibly fast, fit and has a fantastic array of passing skills.

“Those attributes make these girls ideal for the style of hockey that NSW is looking to play.”

By Aiden BURGESS