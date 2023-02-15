Hockey Coffs Coast juniors selected to NSW teams

HOCKEY Coffs Coast’s top juniors have been selected to represent their state.

The talented players have been selected for their respective state teams to represent NSW at this year’s National Championships.

Levi Fischer was selected to the Under 15 Boys State Field team, while Evie Laverty was selected to the Under 15 Girls State Field Team.

Max Miller was named to the Under 15 Boys Blues Field team.

The three Hockey Coffs Coast juniors will now play at the 2023 Hockey Australia Under 15 Championships to be held in Darwin in April.

The three juniors play for Beaches Hockey Club in the Hockey Coffs Coast competition.

Fellow Hockey Coffs Coast juniors Indie Laverty and Maddison Osland were in the initial squad of 60 girls who trialled for the state team.

Ambrose Page is also in the NSW Under 21 Men’s State Field squad to trial for the state team who will compete at the Hockey Australia Under 21 Championships next month in Sydney.

Hockey Coffs Coast is currently holding its various summer competitions.

Hockey Coffs Coast’s indoor competition is played at Southern Cross University each Monday night.

The Senior Twilight Hockey social competition is held each Wednesday night at the Coffs Harbour Hockey Complex.

Junior Twilight Hockey is also held on Wednesday afternoons.

The Summer Full Field Hockey competition is held on Thursday nights.

By Aiden BURGESS