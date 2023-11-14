Hockey Coffs Coast players earn Australian selection

FOR a sporting association to have one player chosen for national duties is a wonderful achievement.

But to have ten players chosen to represent their country is simply phenomenal.

Ten Hockey Coffs Coast players have been selected to represent Australia at the 2024 Masters World Cups in South Africa and New Zealand.

The Over 35s and Over 40s Australian players will travel to play in Cape Town, while the Over 45+ age groups will play in Auckland next year.

Hockey Coffs Coast players selected to their respective Australian teams include Nardie Gream (Over 35s), Tania Pollock (Over 40s), Adam Ellison (Over 50s), and David Dart (Over 50s).

Hockey Coffs Coast players selected to their respective Australia A teams include Kieran Marshall (Over 35s), Dean Herbert (Over 40s), Rick Fischer (Over 45s), and Jonathan Williams (Over 45s).

Sam Ash and Craig Rathbone were named as shadow selections.

The Hockey Coffs Coast players will be part of a massive Australian contingent of 30 teams who will take to the field in South Africa and New Zealand.

Dean Herbert will be making his Australian debut, and explained what it meant to be selected to represent his country.

“Being selected to play for your country is something special, and at a World Cup is even more special,” he said.

“It’s a pretty big deal to be selected, and all of us local players who have been selected have been playing hockey all our life and are excited to represent our country.

“Hockey Coffs Coast is proud of all of us.”

The Hockey Coffs Coast president explained how Hockey Coffs Coast players were selected to their national sides.

“Teams got selected at the Hockey Australia Men’s and Women’s Masters Championships, which were in Perth this year, and you have to nominate for selection beforehand,” he said.

“We had selectors watching those who nominated playing in Perth.”

By Aiden BURGESS