Holden Motor Museum hosts variety of vehicles at Ute Muster



ICONIC Australian utes were enjoyed by car lovers on Easter Saturday at the National Holden Motor Museum’s Ute Muster, with a selection of vehicles from 1953 to 2017 being proudly displayed by their owners.

Welcoming all makes and models, the line up included several Ford Falcon utes sporting varied features, a classic Austin A40 with a Mazda V6 engine and wide wheels and tyres, plus a very late model Holden Ute which had never been registered and has just 38kms on the speedo.



The official Crowd Favourite was voted to be Glenn and Tracy Miller’s beautifully restored cream 1954 Holden FJ Ute, while the wine-coloured 1964 EH Holden Ute with triple carburettors and chrome wheels owned by Peter Eckford was voted to be Best Rig of the day.

Giving a thumbs up to the museum’s first event of this kind, exhibition organiser Mitch Law said, “I’m pleased with the number and diversity of vehicles which were exhibited, and of course, the summer-like day.”

The National Holden Motor Museum and the National Cartoon Gallery will open on Anzac Day to commemorate it as an important building in the defence of Coffs Harbour and the Eastern Seaboard during World War Two.

Museum and Cartoon Gallery spokesperson Steve Little said, “The Bunker played an extremely important role in facilitating communication during WWII and today continues that exchange but in a very different way.

“Today the bunker communicates via its collections, conservation and interpretation of cartoons.”

By Andrea FERRARI