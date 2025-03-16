Holden Motor Museum’s pop-up display for Legacy Aged Care residents





FOUR vintage cars from the National Holden Motor Museum (NHMM) Coffs Harbour took a drive down memory lane last week to visit the residents of Legacy on Victoria Residential Aged Care Facility (RACF).

The mini “pop-up” exhibition on Tuesday 4 March, was part of the museum’s community outreach program.



The classic Holdens, driven to the facility’s forecourt by their owners, were Victor Rullis’ 1954 FJ Holden, Dennis Johnstone’s 1961 EK Holden Special, Peter Eckford’s 1964 EH Holden Ute, and Geoff King’s 1976 HX Holden Ute.

NHMM volunteer and event organiser Steve Little, said the home had reached out to the museum to provide the display as a nostalgic treat for its residents.

“When Legacy contacted us, we jumped at the chance to provide some enjoyment to those who were physically unable to visit the gallery and the museum at the Bunker,” Mr Little said.

“The residents were delighted to see the old vehicles and many reminisced about their experience with cars they owned or travelled in, in their younger days.

“Recognition needs to be given to the car’s owners for taking the time to bring them out on what was a wet and windy day.”

The National Cartoon Gallery also supplied a dozen copies of original cartoons from the recent Annual Rotary Cartoon Awards featuring the theme Football, Meat Pies, Kangaroos and Holden Cars which was originally an advertising campaign made by Holden in 1976.

Staff at Legacy on Victoria RACF, were delighted to welcome their visitors.

“Our Lifestyle Co-ordinator Alex was inspired to organise this event for a number of reasons,” Director of Nursing, Coffs Legacy Amanda Christie told News Of The Area.

“Mainly it was because many of our residents are now no longer able to leave our facility due to age-related issues, so being able to bring the community to them was a big motivator.

“[We saw] the delight on many faces, especially the gents who would have memories of owning and even working on cars of this vintage.

“As for the ladies, many of them would have fond memories of long drives, romance and sing-a-longs, so this really met the needs of our residents.”

Some of the residents requested to pop the hood to take a look.

The success of the event has motivated the Legacy Care team to do more of this kind of activity, “especially involving our community, and providing holistic care to our residents and their families”.

By Andrea FERRARI

