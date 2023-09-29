Holiday Markets return to Scotts Head

FOLLOWING on from the previous success of the local holiday markets, organisers are pleased to welcome all comers to the Scotts Head Reserve to enjoy the Holiday Twilight Markets on 4 October, from 3 till 8pm, with a wonderful variety of street food, entertainment and a great array of vibrant arts, crafts and goods stalls.

Entertainment will be provided by the talented local musician, Georgia Cortes Rayner.

Though not scheduled for the current holidays, the Stuarts Point Holiday Markets are slated to return in December to delight the holiday makers and locals alike.

For stallholder and patron information phone 0429120744 or 042785464.

By Jen HETHERINGTON