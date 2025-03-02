Home help competition supports Coffs area seniors





AGED Care Community Provider “Harbour At Home” recently ran a competition for people aged over 65 in need of home help.

There was so much demand that a second competition will now be held.



Entrants are nominated by friends, family and neighbours.

Winner Rebecca Deagan, who was entered by her neighbour Janelle, had struggled to keep up with her husband’s needs at home.

She received three months’ free cleaning services.

“This support gives us some quality time together and enables my husband to stay at home without me feeling overwhelmed,” Mrs Deagan said.

“The team sat with us and took the time to unpack the Aged Care support program and how to navigate it.

“They were very professional and listened to our concerns and needs.

“It’s so lovely to be supported by a local business that gives so generously to the community.”

What started as a simple gesture to give back to the community revealed a pressing issue – that many older residents are struggling simply because they were unaware of the funding options available to them.

Programs that can assist seniors in maintaining their independence include the Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP), the Home Care Package program and various Veterans Nursing and Home Care programs.

These programs provide a range of services including help with cleaning, personal care, respite, daily tasks and nursing.

Despite the availability of these resources, the competition was flooded with stories of locals doing it tough, according to Harbour At Home General Manager Graham Shanahan.

“It was heartbreaking to hear older people and families struggling simply because they’re in the dark about the government funding and help they could be receiving” he said.

“We saw so many stories of people having a hard time day to day, whether it was wives struggling to support a husband or someone living alone without help, and so many of them completely unaware that they’re eligible for support.

“Our competition made it clear that too many older people in the Coffs Harbour region are missing out on the essential help they need.”

Graham said Rebecca’s story of being overwhelmed was common among competition entrants.

“We want to change that.

“Our message to the community is simple: if you’re over 65 and need support, there are services out there that can help.

“It’s time for seniors to get the care they need and deserve.”

Anyone wanting to enter the next competition should contact the Harbour At Home office on 1300 770 118 or go to harbourathome.com.au/free-help.

By Andrea FERRARI