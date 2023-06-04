‘Home works’ exhibition by Sally Hook opens at Phoenix Gallery

‘HOME WORKS’, an exhibition of ceramics and paintings by local artist Sally Hook, opens at the Phoenix Galley on Saturday June 3 at 11am.

Arriving in the Nambucca Valley back in 1978, Sally and her partner Dirk made a home in a forest at Newee Creek.

Sally took up ceramics in 1980, learning essential ceramic practice from Bev Butler, a local potter.

From the outset, it was obvious that clay and its boundless potential was everything an artistic person could hope for as it provided challenges on so many levels.

From the traditional practice of pottery through to the vast range of styles limited only by the imagination, gathering some of the technical aspects Sally uses, took many years.

Learning continues with each and every piece made, so nothing is lost, even when a pot cracks or a glaze goes bad.

Sally has had many phases of working with clay, held many solo and group exhibitions, has exhibited in Australia and internationally, travelled to China, France, Turkey and many other countries in between, learning and gathering impressions from the world of ceramics.

The ‘Home Works’ exhibition will run from 3 to 28 June.

Sally has undertaken to teach a series of workshops at Phoenix School of Arts on Saturdays, imparting techniques and methods learned over forty years of practice.

The purpose of these hand building classes is to bring a sense of design and skills to enable participants to begin their own ceramic practice into competency.

Contact gallery@nvp.org.au for more information.

The Phoenix Gallery & Café is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 2pm at 88 High St, Bowraville.

Enquiries at info@nvp.org.au or 02 6501 0021.