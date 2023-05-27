Homecoming hero Locky Miller receives grand welcome

LOCKY Miller received a hero’s welcome as he returned to his hometown of Coffs Harbour in the NRL Indigenous Round, donning the jersey of the Newcastle Knights as their fullback against the Cronulla Sharks.

Despite the outcome not going in Miller’s favour against his former teammates, the crowd erupted in cheers every time he touched the ball.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Following his return from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where Miller represented Australia in Rugby Sevens, the Sharks saw potential in the backline utility and signed him as a cover for their regular fullback, Will Kennedy.

In his debut season with the Sharks, the 28-year-old Coffs Harbour product showcased his talent by scoring three tries in seven matches.

Impressed by his performance, the Knights secured Miller’s services until the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Growing up, Miller longed for more NRL games in Coffs Harbour.

“Obviously, when I was growing up, we didn’t have a lot of games in Coffs.

“It’s pretty special to come home and play in front of my friends and family,” Miller exclaimed.

“Obviously I was up there last year with the Sharks, but I got sent home.

“I didn’t make the cut, he (Craig Fitzgibbon) was very good about it, but obviously I just wasn’t in the best seventeen last year, which I understood at the time.”

Miller reflected on his journey to the NRL and was grateful for the help he has received along the way.

“I was pretty much on the way to LA when Fitzy gave me a call, he was the person who gave me a lifeline in the NRL.

“I am so very grateful.

“It’s pretty funny how everything works out, but no, obviously no hard feelings towards the Sharks, and I have nothing but love and respect for them,” Miller stated.

A heartwarming display of mutual respect took place after the match, as Sharks players and support staff warmly embraced Miller.

The significance of this gesture was not lost on Miller, who cherished the moment and was eager to share it with his loved ones.

Notably, when he noticed that Maisie Miller (no relation), a 97-year-old family friend, was unable to make it to the sidelines, Locky spontaneously leaped over the barrier to share a touching moment with her.

“Maisie was there when we won back in 2013 for Coffs and had kept in touch ever since.

“She’s a loyal Coffs Comet supporter.

“Lovely lady.

“She’s just a legend of a person and makes the effort to send me updates and I go see her when I’m in Coffs,” Miller said.

Locky Miller’s return to his hometown and his performance on the field, coupled with the heartwarming interactions that followed, showcased the strong bond between the player and the community.

By David WIGLEY