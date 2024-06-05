Homicide detectives charge man over alleged murder of Kye Schaefer



HOMICIDE Squad detectives have charged a man for the alleged murder of a surfer in Coffs Harbour last month.

About 6.40am on Thursday 2 May 2024 emergency services were called to Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour, following reports a man had been stabbed.

The 21-year-old was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for chest and neck injuries before being taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital, where he later died.

He has since been identified as Coffs Harbour local Kye Schaefer.

Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene before the matter was taken over by State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad under Strike Force Kooringaroo.

Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives arrested a 36-year-old man at a Coffs Harbour correctional facility on Tuesday 4 June 2024.

The 36-year-old was taken to Coffs Harbor Police Station where he was charged with murder.

The man was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.