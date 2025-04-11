Hooked On: Full moon bites and holiday showers



SCHOOL holiday anglers should prepare for potential wet weather in the coming weeks, but this weekend’s full moon promises excellent fishing.

Sunday’s lunar influence will boost bites across all fishing styles, though expect larger easterly swells early next week, so take advantage of the calmer conditions while they last.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In the Hastings, the river mouth is holding mulloway, flathead, and bream especially during high tides, accessible by boat or off the bank.

Garfish, mullet, and herring are the top baits.

Beaches are yielding bream and tailor, with the moon and tides being ideal for mulloway pursuits.

Try Lighthouse (southern end), North Shore, or Miners Beach if you are thinking of heading out for a mulloway. Anglers fishing off the rocks are reporting increasing tailor numbers, with Point Plomer and Shelley Beach producing catches over two kilos, best taken on spinners and fresh garfish during afternoon sessions.

Drummer fishing is strong, with Queens Head and Big Hill being prime locations.

Offshore, snapper and pearl perch are abundant on Lighthouse reefs.

Point Plomer is also seeing cobia, caught on yakkas in deeper waters.

Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club members reported excellent yellowfin tuna and marlin catches offshore last weekend. I am hoping to start to see a few reports of deep drop fishing if the current backs off and allows anglers to fish the deeper waters.

Further south, beaches are prominent with bream, particularly North Haven and Rainbow Beach during dawn and dusk.

Whiting are also thriving, with beach worms and pipis proving effective.

Tailor numbers are rising with clearer autumn waters, responding well to pilchards, lures, and whitebait.

Mulloway are scarce, though South Beach near Diamond Head has seen some success.

Rocky areas are producing tailor and tuna, drawn in by increased baitfish.

Luderick, bream, and drummer catches are also above average. Land-based game anglers are encountering longtail tuna north and south, though details are tightly held.

The Macleay River region is experiencing ideal conditions, with light winds and sunny days.

Grassy Head and Hat Head continue to hold spotted and spanish mackerel, but shark predation is high, with many hooked fish being taken by sharks.

This highlights learned behaviour in the marine environment, where sharks anticipate easy meals from hooked fish near boats.

By Kate SHELTON