Hooked on the Camden Haven



THE fishing scene around Port Macquarie is currently offering anglers a diverse range of options both inshore and offshore.

Luderick populations are beginning to increase in the Hastings River, making the south breakwall a prime location for enthusiasts.



Whether you prefer the classic approach with cabbage or weed, the convenience of artificial weed, all options are proving effective in enticing these fish.

As dusk settles, the breakwall also becomes a hotspot for bream, with some impressive fish being landed by those fishing after dark.

For those targeting flathead, the waters around Rawdon Island and the lower reaches of the Maria River are popular locations.

Success is being reported with both lures and baits, offering anglers options in their approach.

Whiting are also providing consistent action, particularly around Blackmans Point and within Limeburners Creek. Yabbies are the bait of choice for these tasty fish.

Mulloway anglers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming full moon and the associated larger tides, which are expected to increase activity among these local fish.

The growing numbers of mullet congregating in the lower reaches of the Hastings, especially around the breakwalls, further fuels the expectation of some significant mulloway catches.

Crabbing enthusiasts are finding plenty of mud crabs in the Hastings River, but a word of caution: keep a close eye on your traps, as some have been mysteriously disappearing overnight.

Offshore, the pelagic action continues to dominate the reports.

Both Plomer Bay and the waters to the north are seeing fantastic results, thanks to ideal water temperatures.

Anglers are enjoying success with black marlin, cobia, and mackerel.

However, sharks remain a significant presence, particularly in Plomer Bay, and are proving to be a nuisance for anglers targeting pelagic fish. Further offshore, strong currents have created challenging conditions for those seeking bottom fish on the reefs.

Fortunately, the local FAD is providing a productive alternative, yielding impressive numbers of mahi mahi.

Further south, North Haven Beach and Rainbow Beach are producing good numbers of bream during the early morning and evening tides.

Whiting are also abundant in these areas, readily taking beach worms and pipis. Tailor numbers are on the rise as summer draws to a close, with improving water clarity enhancing their appeal.

Pilchards, lures, and even whitebait are all proving effective for these toothy predators.

While mulloway remain a challenge on the beaches, there are whispers of some decent fish being caught around Diamond Head.

Rock fishing enthusiasts are enjoying excellent sport, with tailor and the odd tuna being caught in good numbers.

The increased presence of baitfish is undoubtedly contributing to this improved activity.

Luderick, bream, and drummer are also being caught in above-average numbers in the washes.

On the land-based game fishing front, a few cobia and kingfish have been encountered both north and south of Port Macquarie, but the successful anglers are keeping their specific locations closely guarded secrets.

Further north, in the Macleay River region, fishing conditions are also favourable.

Grassy Head continues to attract pelagic species, with spotted and spanish mackerel being caught.

However, as in the waters south, sharks are a major problem, frequently taking hooked fish before they can be brought to the boat.

This highlights the issue of learned behaviour in sharks, which quickly learn that boats often mean an easy meal.

This is a challenge that anglers will likely have to contend with for some time to come.

The Hat Head and South West Rocks FADs are providing excellent mahi mahi fishing.

For those prepared to venture further offshore, yellowfin tuna are providing exciting action between South West Rocks and Plomer Bay, but a considerable journey is required to reach them.

A useful tip is to monitor VHF radio channel 80 for reports of hook-ups from other anglers and then head in that direction.

By Kate SHELTON