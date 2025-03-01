Hooked on the Camden Haven



THE Hastings region has been a hotbed of fishing activity lately, offering anglers a diverse range of opportunities.

School mulloway have been making an appearance, providing thrilling light tackle action around the break walls, bridge pylons, and rocky structures.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

These structures have also been productive for flathead, which are readily taking live bait and mullet strips.

Lure anglers have also found success, particularly during the incoming tide when the water clarity is at its best.

For those targeting luderick, the break walls have been the place to be, with quality fish being taken on cabbage and green weed flies.

Crabbers have also been enjoying a productive week, with good numbers of mud crabs being pulled from the local waterways.

Beach fishing has been equally rewarding, with bream and whiting in abundance.

The southern end of Lighthouse Beach, along with Shelly Beach and Queens Head, are prime locations to try your luck.

Rock fishing for tailor continues to improve as the season progresses, and bream and luderick can be reliably found in the more sheltered areas. Last weekend saw a surge in offshore activity in Plomer Bay, with an impressive array of species caught, including mac tuna, mackerel, cobia, black marlin, and even sailfish.

This incredible burst of action created memories that will last a lifetime for the lucky anglers involved.

While such intense activity in Plomer Bay isn’t a regular occurrence, it serves as a reminder of the bay’s potential when the currents, tides, and moon phases align perfectly.

Moving south to the Camden Haven region, luderick fishing has been exceptional in the river, especially around the break walls.

Bream fishing has also been outstanding, with both break walls producing fish nudging the kilo mark, with pilchards proving to be the most effective bait.

Lake Cathie continues to be a consistent producer of whiting, flathead, and bream, with prawns being the standout bait.

Offshore, snapper numbers are looking very healthy this season, with good catches reported off Lake Cathie and the inshore reefs around Bonny Hills.

Sporadic mackerel hook-ups have also been reported in these same reef areas, adding to the offshore excitement.

Further south again, the Macleay River has seen a noticeable increase in whiting activity, particularly in the upper reaches. Rock fishing enthusiasts have been heading to the headlands near the Gaol and Crescent Head, where reports of cobia, tuna, and the occasional kingfish have been circulating. Offshore fishing in the Macleay region is also on the rise, with successful anglers this week landing impressive catches of mackerel, mahi mahi, cobia, and tuna.

By Kate SHELTON