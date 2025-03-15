Hooked on the Camden Haven



THE recent deluge of wet weather across the region has impacted fishing conditions, with the inland areas experiencing significantly heavier rainfall than the coast.

This surge of freshwater has triggered a remarkable influx of activity in our river systems, most notably a mulloway fishing frenzy along the local breakwalls and beaches.



The northern breakwall of the Hastings River became a focal point for anglers, drawing a steady stream of enthusiasts throughout the week.

The rewards were substantial, with numerous catches of mulloway reaching impressive sizes, including fish up to a staggering 30 kilograms.

This period also witnessed many anglers achieving personal bests, marking it as a truly memorable week for local fishing.

The success of these catches can be attributed to the effectiveness of both hard body lures and soft plastics, which proved irresistible to the mulloway population.

Within the Hastings River itself, the southern breakwall and the coal wharf also yielded occasional catches of mulloway; the northern breakwall consistently produced the most significant results.

As the floodwaters begin to recede and the debris gradually clears, we should see a surge in mud crab activity in the lower reaches of the Hastings.

During periods of heavy rainfall and floodwaters, mud crabs are typically pushed towards the river entrance, making them a prime target for anglers seeking a delicious feed.

Looking ahead, as the river continues to clear in the coming weeks, we anticipate the commencement of the annual mullet migration towards the sea, a phenomenon that typically occurs as we transition into April.

On the beaches, mulloway continued to be a prominent catch, with successful anglers reporting catches at North Shore beach and Lighthouse beach, on both bait and lures.

Offshore fishing, however, has been quiet due to the challenging weather conditions.

A few keen anglers ventured out towards the end of the week, but initial reports haven’t flowed through yet.

As the weather improves, I expect snapper fishing to be a primary focus, while mackerel fishing may prove more variable, depending on location and water temperature.

A more comprehensive update on offshore fishing conditions will be provided next week once the weather has fully cleared.

Anglers planning to venture offshore are strongly advised to remain vigilant for floating debris, including logs and other potentially hazardous materials, which pose a risk of damage to vessels and present a significant safety concern.

In the Camden Haven, a similar pattern of increased river activity has been observed, with what seemed a less amount of freshwater surge compared to the northern rivers.

Reports indicate mullet being preyed upon by mulloway near the breakwalls, with occasional catches secured using live bait. Off the rocks, particularly around the southern ledges of Crowdy Head and Diamond Head, anglers have successfully targeted drummer.

On the beaches, bream and tailor have been reported in the vicinity of Bonny Hills and Lake Cathie, providing consistent action for shore-based anglers.

Further north, the Macleay River appears to have received the most substantial influx of freshwater.

As the river system begins to clear over the coming week, a surge in bream activity is anticipated.

I would use mullet gut and strip baits, but those who prefer artificial lures may find success with soft vibes and plastics fished in deeper sections of the river.

Offshore, limited activity has been reported due to the recent weather, but anglers are expected to resume fishing trips this week.

The anticipation of what the ocean will bring is high.

By Kate SHELTON