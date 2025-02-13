Hooked on the Camden Haven: The great shark debate (An angler’s perspective)



THE placid image of our idyllic Mid North Coast, a once-balanced ecosystem is now grappling with an escalating shark population, a disturbing trend that demands action.

While conservation efforts are important, the current situation has spiralled out of control, threatening not only recreational fishing activities but also the very safety and economic well-being of our coastal communities.



This isn’t about demonising sharks; it’s about acknowledging a stark reality and implementing responsible fisheries management strategies.

As a lifelong resident of this region and an angler who has fished these waters for over 30 years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the shift in our marine environment.

My childhood memories are filled with the presence of commercial fishing vessels, harvesting sharks that were a common and accepted part of our food chain.

“Flake,” as it was known, graced dinner tables across the nation.

While regulations were necessary, I believe the pendulum has swung too far.

The imposition of stringent size limits and catch quotas has decimated the commercial shark fishing industry, crippling the livelihoods of hardworking fishermen and inadvertently fuelling the current population explosion.

The once-viable industry has been rendered unprofitable, leaving a void that has allowed shark numbers to multiply.

The consequences are undeniable.

Anecdotal evidence, supported by the growing frequency of shark encounters, paints a troubling picture. Shark attacks on surfers and swimmers, once a rare and terrifying anomaly, are becoming increasingly common. Anglers, too, are bearing the brunt of this imbalance.

Popular fishing grounds, once havens for recreational activity and food gathering, are now dominated by sharks. Locations like Grassy Head and Point Plomer, renowned for their fishing, are now not worth the effort to fish.

From my own experience, anglers routinely lose their catch to opportunistic sharks, which have learned to exploit the vulnerability of hooked fish.

On fish finder screens, the ominous shadows of sharks lurking beneath boats have become a common sight.

These predators, exhibiting a disturbing lack of fear, readily approach vessels, aggressively targeting hooked fish. This brazen behaviour, a stark contrast to the past, suggests a concerning adaptation, possibly driven by an overabundance of sharks and a scarcity of natural prey.

This is not just hearsay; it’s what I and many other anglers have experienced firsthand.

The narrative that sharks are simply reclaiming their natural habitat ignores the crucial element of balance.

An unchecked shark population disrupts the delicate stability of the marine ecosystem, potentially impacting other species and the overall health of our coastal environment.

While certain shark species, like the protected Great White and Grey Nurse, warrant stringent conservation, the focus must shift to managing the burgeoning populations of more common, and often aggressive, species like bull sharks.

We need comprehensive, scientific research to understand the true extent of the shark population increase and its impact on the marine environment.

This research should not be constrained by politics but guided by a commitment to finding practical solutions.

The possibility of a targeted cull, focusing on problem species, must be considered for population control.

This is not about malicious destruction; it’s about responsible fisheries management, like how we manage populations of other wildlife species.

Beyond population control, we should explore utilising harvested sharks.

A program distributing processed shark meat to struggling families could address overpopulation and provide protein during a cost-of-living crisis.

Such a program requires careful regulation and ethical guidelines and research into heavy metal presence in shark tissue is essential.

While environmental protections have improved, a study analysing local shark tissue would determine if bioaccumulation, of heavy metals, still poses a health risk, ensuring any harvesting program’s safety and viability.

We must reclaim our coastline, not through fearmongering, but through proactive, science-based fisheries management. It’s time for a sensible approach, one that acknowledges the complex realities of the shark debate and prioritises the needs of both the community and the marine environment.

By Kate SHELTON