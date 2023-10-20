Hot August Night comes to Coffs

ON a hot and balmy night, way back in August 1972, Neil Diamond celebrated one of his greatest triumphs when he performed ten sold out shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

He later released a double live album recording of those shows, titled ‘Hot August Night’, which went on to become one of the most acclaimed albums of all time.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Australian Peter Byrne has taken that concept and now presents a note perfect recreation of the event with a thirty piece orchestra.

He will perform this at C.ex Coffs on Saturday October 28.

“All the hits are there and patrons can just imagine they were there to hear all the hits.

“We brought this show to Coffs four years ago and with Covid and everyone’s busy schedules, it has taken us that long to get it back,” said organiser John Logan this week.

“Peter is fabulous and combined with the orchestra, you get what people in capital cities see regularly, but it is a rare event for us.

“To see a full orchestra is really something else!”