Hot day and hot Vets Golf





DEREK Wand and Rob Burrows turned in a strikingly good combined 49 points on Tuesday 28 January, a mere nine points ahead of the field in the Gloucester Veteran Golfers outing held in sizzling heat wave conditions.

The event was a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford with an extra trophy to the player with the best individual score … all of which was sponsored by Di & Derek Bardwell.

The winning pair was Derek Wand and Rod Burrows with a very handy 49 Stableford points which may well have received a nod in the right direction by Rod’s individual score of 43, itself three points ahead of the leading ball winners all scoring a modest 40 points: Anne Wand and Gary Peters, Arthur Poynting and Colin Ware and Derek Bardwell and Trevor Sharp with a countback setting them apart from the field.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Ken Kelly who finished 365 cm from the hole; at the shorter 6th and 15th holes it was Max Shepherd in the box seat, 644 cm from the flagstick off the teeing area.

On Tuesday 4 February the Gloucester Veteran Golfers will be playing an Individual Stableford sponsored by Amanda Robertson and the following week there will be another Individual Stableford, this time sponsored by Di and Steve Burns.

By Peter WILDBLOOD