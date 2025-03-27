Hot rodders give back to Myall Coast community



THE inaugural Reflections Rod Run held in Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens has been declared an “incredible success”, featuring 94 spectacular vehicle entries.



Organiser Jenny Bevan said while the event was planned to “provide a great weekend for hot rodding participants”, it was also about giving back to the local community.

Through event fundraising a total of $4500 has been donated to the area’s Free Clinic Bus Inc., a charity dedicated to assisting locals with transportation to medical appointments and treatments.

This figure included $250 donated by the Tea Gardens Lions Club, who received a $750 donation for offering their famous cooking skills throughout the event held from 14-16 March.

The Rod Run kicked off on Friday night with a registration and welcome dinner at Reflections Hawks Nest.

At 8am on Saturday morning, the hot rods lined up for a scenic cruise to the Tea Gardens waterfront, where they set up a “Show and Shine” display and market stalls.

On Saturday night the action moved to Hawks Nest Golf Club for an awards presentation and auction.

