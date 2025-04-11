How the Coffs community stepped in to help rough sleepers during weather crisis



THE recent bad weather caused by Cyclone Alfred saw the Coffs Harbour community step up with care and compassion for its most vulnerable residents – those experiencing homelessness.

While the city ultimately escaped major damage, numerous individuals and community groups expressed concern that not enough was being done to ensure the safety of rough sleepers.



Once again, it was those who have quietly supported the homeless for years who sprang into action, preparing meals, gathering blankets and swags, and delivering them directly to Pete’s Place and the Neighbourhood Centre.

Local businessman Troy Arvidson was one of them.

He’s long been involved in supporting rough sleepers and says the generosity on the day was overwhelming.

“People were donating swags, blankets [and] one lady even brought up a pile of lasagne and other home-cooked dishes. Enough to feed people for three nights,” he said.

Behind the scenes, individuals and groups were working with the Council, SES, and police.

But questions were raised about the adequacy of communication, planning, and the official response.

Some frontline services say information was confusing, delayed, and at times contradictory, with much of it playing out on social media rather than through formal channels.

One of the greatest concerns was for people sleeping in tents, particularly those behind the Community Village and along Coffs Creek near Carralls Gully.

Gai Newman, Team Leader of Pete’s Place – a St Vincent de Paul drop-in service for people experiencing homelessness – said communication was lacking.

“There were social media comments saying rough sleepers had been offered a place to stay, but I couldn’t confirm it,” she said.

“It was only via a Facebook post that I became aware the bottom level of the central carpark had been opened for people needing shelter.

“There was a lot of uncertainty.

“We couldn’t tell people what to expect or where to go.

“There was no designated evacuation point, and no toilets nearby if the weather turned wild.

“The closest were at the skate park.”

Gail said many people were visibly anxious and quieter than usual.

Some relocated, but many stayed put.

“Their belongings are everything. Pets come first, then belongings. So people stay to protect them, whether it’s from a storm or theft.”

She also pointed out that homelessness isn’t limited to the Coffs CBD.

“There are people sleeping rough in Sawtell, in cars and church doorways, and in Woolgoolga too.”

Andy Newman, who volunteers as Homeless Outreach Coordinator with the Salvation Army, has been supporting rough sleepers for several years.

He echoed concerns about unclear information, including the last-minute decision to open the carpark for shelter.

“The only way we found out was through Facebook.

“There was no information on how people were meant to get there, or what provisions would be available; things like food, water, toilets, or blankets.”

In response, the Salvos decided to open up their church on the night the cyclone was expected to hit.

During their regular outreach drop-off, they found most of the usual 55 rough sleepers still in their usual spots. Many were in tents, some were without.

“We also found people huddled under an awning in a sports field.

“There were elderly people, a couple of young teens, and people with mental illness.

“Their tents weren’t waterproof and some didn’t even have tents.

“If the cyclone had hit, trees could have fallen. They’d have been flooded. Then what?”

Very few people took up the offer of shelter, but advocates say a pre-planned, coordinated approach could have made all the difference.

By Leigh WATSON

