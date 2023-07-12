Human Whale returns to Fingal Bay

THE ‘Human Whale’ is returning to Port Stephens on Sunday 16 July at Fingal Bay Beach and organisers are calling on all and sundry to turn out for the event.

The Human Whale event aims, at noon, to have a record number of people on hand to form the shape of a whale on Fingal Bay beach.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

There are incentives – entertainment and food – to become part of the action and the end result will be immortalised in an aerial photograph.

The event begins at 10am, with formation of the whale at 12pm.

Live music will play during the morning and the event will feature information stalls presented by NSW DPI, Moonshadow TQC/Imagine Cruises, Sea Shelter & Irukandji Shark & Ray Centre, ORRCA and OCCI.

This makes for a great opportunity for the kids to learn a little more about our local marine life.

‘Watson’ the juvenile whale will be there for selfies as well.

For the hungry hordes the Fingal Bay Surf Club will be doing a sausage sizzle.

Last year’s event was cancelled because of heavy rain and strong winds, however previous years have delivered a great fun-filled, family event.

Sean Andrews of Moonshadow TQC told News Of the Area, “we are hoping to have over 1000 people turn up, I believe the record is 1484 in 2019”.

By Marian SAMPSON